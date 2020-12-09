BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) VP Alane P. Barnes Sells 13,741 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BCRX stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.94. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $7.70.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.