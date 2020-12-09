BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) VP Alane P. Barnes Sells 13,741 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCRX stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.94. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,426 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

