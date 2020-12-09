Berenberg Bank Upgrades Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) to “Hold”

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TIAOF opened at $0.47 on Monday. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
