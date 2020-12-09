BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BASF SE (BAS.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.44 ($69.93).

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €61.62 ($72.49) on Monday. BASF SE has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €69.80 ($82.12). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

