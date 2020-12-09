Barclays Upgrades Linde (NYSE:LIN) to “Overweight”

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $249.24 on Monday. Linde has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $269.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.00. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $215,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

