Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $20.90 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

