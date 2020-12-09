Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Holdings Trimmed by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,458 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 876,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 22.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 171,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 99.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

