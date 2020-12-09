BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 256,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,018 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESF opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

