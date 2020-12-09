Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Raised to $39.00 at TD Securities

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BADFF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $31.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $31.74.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.