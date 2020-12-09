B. Riley Initiates Coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 140.64% from the stock’s previous close.

TFFP has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.83.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,283.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $14,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,242,161 shares of company stock worth $17,506,963. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

