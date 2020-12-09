B. Riley Increases Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $60.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $646.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 1,093.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 217,699 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 38.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after acquiring an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 83,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 92.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

