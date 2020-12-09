Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,625 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 482,864 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 365.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 735,673 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 7.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 769,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 55,905 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 30.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 529,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 124,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 51.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative net margin of 118.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Azul from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

