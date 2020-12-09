Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 6.26% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

