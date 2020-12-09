Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Decreased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Avantor were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Avantor by 114.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Avantor by 376.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 187,159 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 40.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $1,707,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $805,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,166.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $2,702,507.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,949,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,665,173 shares of company stock valued at $910,652,091. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. KeyCorp raised Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Avantor stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.