AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $56.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,381 shares of company stock worth $8,630,883. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 27.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

