Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.48.
About Atlantic American
