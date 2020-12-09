Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.