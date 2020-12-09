AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,900 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,491.76 ($110.95).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,067.24 ($105.40) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.87 billion and a PE ratio of 42.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,414.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

