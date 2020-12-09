Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

AHT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

AHT opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.43. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

