ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,977,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031,217 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.80% of DBV Technologies worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Shares of DBVT opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.44. DBV Technologies S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT).

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.