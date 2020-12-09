ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

