ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Cimarex Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

