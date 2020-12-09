ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 94,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

XEC opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.