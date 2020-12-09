ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 7,825 Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.62% of NextCure worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NextCure by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a current ratio of 37.68. NextCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

