ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 71,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 43.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 125.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,106 shares of company stock worth $7,505,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.