ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,133 shares of company stock valued at $573,593 and sold 66,938 shares valued at $36,463,831. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

NVDA stock opened at $534.00 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $330.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.75 and a 200 day moving average of $467.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

