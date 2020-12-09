ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 4,031,217 Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031,217 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.80% of DBV Technologies worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $318.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.44. DBV Technologies S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

