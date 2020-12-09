ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 37,064 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,064 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.47% of PAR Technology worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $12,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAR. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAR opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

