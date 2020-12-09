ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 22,145 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,145 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vistra worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vistra by 162.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $24.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

