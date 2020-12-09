ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 2,158,048 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,158,048 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.62% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,902 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE IPI opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $214.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

