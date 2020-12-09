ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 204,680 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,680 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.95% of Boston Omaha worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 4,409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $620.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

