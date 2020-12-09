ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 1,761,023 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761,023 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Switch worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 83.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth about $582,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Switch by 60.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Switch by 13,076.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 335,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Switch in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Switch stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,438.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $4,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,916 in the last three months. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.