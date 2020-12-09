ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 15,700 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

