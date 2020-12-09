ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 111,711 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 111,711 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 3.73% of PennantPark Investment worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 158,587 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 621,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 559.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 182,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $309.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.