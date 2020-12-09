ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

