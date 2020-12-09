ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761,023 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Switch worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Switch by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 81.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Switch by 19.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of SWCH opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $4,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $355,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,513.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,916. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

