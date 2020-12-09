ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 519.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,416 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMXI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 147,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $625.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Rincon sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,663,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,269,450. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

