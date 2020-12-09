ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.32% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $134,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,374,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,061,279 shares of company stock worth $223,614,098. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.93. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.