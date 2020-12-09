ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 220.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $52,026,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 316,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 87,656 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

