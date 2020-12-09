ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 851,000 First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 851,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Horizon National at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 91,025 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 428,195 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period.

In other First Horizon National news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

NYSE:FHN opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

