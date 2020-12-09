ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 326,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.91% of Taysha Gene Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. ValuEngine raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

TSHA stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $27.53.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.27). Research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

