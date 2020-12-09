ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 1,165,350 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 1,290.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165,350 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.26% of Colony Capital worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Colony Capital by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

