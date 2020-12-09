ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 381,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of analysts have commented on CHNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

