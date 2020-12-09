ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New $4.80 Million Investment in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 393,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.09% of Renalytix AI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth $10,425,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Renalytix AI plc has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform, which employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

