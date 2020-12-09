ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.89% of NetSTREIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in NetSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,464,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NetSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,765,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NetSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,328,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in NetSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,363,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000.

NTST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of NTST opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25. NetSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

