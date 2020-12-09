ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,121,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,628,000 after purchasing an additional 76,149 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.82.

Mastercard stock opened at $340.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.20 and its 200 day moving average is $321.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

