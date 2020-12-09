ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 366.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,751 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in State Street by 80.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in State Street by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4,464.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $58,301,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

NYSE STT opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

