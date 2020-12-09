ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $8.01 Million in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 89,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 341,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 23,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 140,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

