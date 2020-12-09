ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $5.07 Million in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 115,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in AXIS Capital by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

NYSE:AXS opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

