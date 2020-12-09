ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $4.57 Million in NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.89% of NetSTREIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTST. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,464,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,765,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,328,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth $6,363,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth $2,635,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTST opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25. NetSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

About NetSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

