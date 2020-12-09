ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $3.67 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after buying an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Aptiv by 350.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,017,000 after buying an additional 1,896,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 90.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,628,000 after buying an additional 1,647,011 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 4,151.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,703,000 after buying an additional 1,186,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $124.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

