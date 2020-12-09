ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $3.44 Million in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of AlloVir at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $2,736,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

ALVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

